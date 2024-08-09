What’s behind the explosion of solo travel?

When it comes to travel, more people are flying solo. It’s a trend you might see pop up on social media.

“It's not new, but it is definitely an explosion,” said Mar Pages, co-founder of the site Solo Female Travelers.

Pages has visited more than 60 countries solo, exploring on her own for more than 20 years. She shared photos from Morocco, Venice, and Cuba – just a sliver of her travels.

Her site, Solo Female Travelers, offers travel advice, itineraries, and tour opportunities to women looking for solo adventures.

“Traveling solo is this feeling of like, ‘Wow, I could do it by myself. I managed the entire thing by myself,’” Pages said. “This empowerment, this sense of fulfillment and self-realization, is definitely the number one most mentioned benefit.”

In a Booking.com survey of 2024 travel trends, 59% of people were “looking to venture alone” this year. Men in particular are embracing solo travel, according to the survey

The Pinterest 2024 Travel Report found searches for “solo travel” climbed 35%.

Travel companies are paying attention

Priceline is now holding its first-ever Solo Explorer Sale for solo travelers who book by August 11.

According to Priceline’s Lesley Klein, solo travelers can save up to 40% by bundling a flight and hotel room for certain experiences.

“Some people are looking for more enriching cultural and historical experiences,” Klein said. “Places like Kyoto, Barcelona, Istanbul. We're also seeing a desire for wellness-inspired trips where you can just relax in beautiful surroundings.”

In addition to bundling, Klein said solo travelers can save by being flexible with travel dates.

“Look for off-peak times that can yield some big savings. Those times can also help you avoid big crowds,” she said. “If you're flexible with your dates, you can also look for free or more affordable activities.”

For solo travel savings, Pages recommends:



Price tracking alerts for flights using a company such as Going

Stay in hostels or shared dorms, however, you may want to pay extra for a private room

Connect with hosts who will let you stay in their homes (there are lots of Facebook pages for this)

Pay in advance as much as possible

“If you're buying a package tour and it allows you to pay in installments ahead of the trip, that's fantastic,” Pages said.

If a little freedom and flexibility while traveling sounds likes it’s for you, start budgeting now, and you don’t waste your money.

