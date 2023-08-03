Don’t sleep on these low air fares for Hawaiian Airlines flights

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Hawaii is a top location on almost everybody’s vacation bucket list, but it’s generally not the easiest location to get to for those in the mainland U.S. — both in terms of distance and price. But today, there’s good news for those dreaming of luau drinks in the sand: Hawaiian Airlines is holding a summer airfare sale, and while it lasts you can snag tickets for as low as $110 by heading to the sale site.

That’s the current lowest price for a one-way ticket flying from Lihue on the island of Kaua’i to San Diego. You can find plenty more seats priced below $200 flying out of major airports in the U.S. and Canada. Current departure points include Phoenix, Arizona; Seattle, Washington; Austin, Texas; New York, New York and Boston, Massachusetts, with several locations in California including San Francisco, Oakland and Long Beach.

While tickets are still available, you can take your pick of Main Cabin seats or save a few dollars with a Main Cabin Basic booking. (Both designations mean you’re seated in economy class, but Basic bookers won’t be able to select their seat or change the date once they’ve selected their flight.)

Adobe

You’ll have to do a little searching to find the right price point. And while the sale is limited to one-way tickets, they likely won’t last long at those prices.

If you’re trying to decide when to go, start with the fact that these deals seem to apply to late summer or fall travel. Fortunately, some great festivals are coming up on the Hawaiian islands, and not all of them are in the summer. Foodies can flock to Hawaii Food and Wine Festival events throughout October and November or the Kaua’i Chocolate and Coffee Festival on Oct. 15.

If you’re looking for accommodations, you can find offers for select hotels directly on Hawaiian Airlines’ site. If you’re feeling more adventurous, there are plenty of great Airbnb options on the islands.

Wherever you stay, do a little research before you go on the culture and language — and also the environmental practices on the islands, which they take quite seriously. Single-use plastic bags are already banned in most areas, and disposable plastic bottles could be outlawed by 2024. Pack accordingly.

Don’t sleep on these low air fares for Hawaiian Airlines flights by Tod Caviness originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

