Local 'If you Give a Child a Book' campaign gifts thousands of books to Harold Steele Elementary

TUCSON, Ariz. — The annual "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign, spearheaded by the Scripps Howard Foundation is a nationwide effort to place books into the hands of children in the critical kindergarten through third grade years when they are still learning to read.

For this age group, there is no replacement for beloved books that a child can return to over and over.

With funds donated by KGUN 9 staff and viewers last fall during the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign to benefit children in our area, more than 2,000 books were donated to Harold Steele Elementary. The school will distribute the books at a book fair in partnership with Scholastic Books on Thursday morning.

Good Morning Tucson's Lydia Camarillo and José Zozaya will be on location at the school to share in the joy of reading.

Every kinder child will be able to go home with eight free books and close to 200 books will be distributed among classrooms.

Books should not be luxuries beyond the reach of low-income children. They are essential for a well-balanced childhood reading diet and pave the pathway to a successful future. Simply put, “If You Give a Child a Book…” you give a child a chance. ~Scripps Howard Foundation

Studies show children who grow up with books in the home enjoy a substantial advantage in literacy skills over children who do not, and children who are read to frequently do better in school.