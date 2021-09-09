Giving the gift of literacy with Give a Child A Book campaign

(WSYM) — It's no secret that books have always been a powerful tool for kids. That’s why every year we at FOX 47 News give back to the community by empowering kids to read.

That’s where our annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign supported by the Scripps Howard Foundation steps in.

We believe giving children books can take them to new places, open their imaginations, fuel big dreams, plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty.

The campaign provides children with a variety of books especially for those living in low-income neighborhoods. The program focuses on kids in kindergarten through third grade because this is when children are still learning to read, and by equipping them with reading material, we are helping them create a strong foundation.

The initiative also reinforces educators' important work by helping students build home libraries. What's more, several higher education studies have found that when children select their books, they are more likely to enjoy reading and score higher on comprehension tests.

So bottom line… Books matter! And you can play an important role as well by donating to Channel 7's homegrown annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” initiative.

Every 5 dollars you contribute goes to buying at least one new book.

To donate head over to www.fox47news.com/giveabook.