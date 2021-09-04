Give A Child A Book: Here's how you can donate to improve childhood literacy

(WSYM) — One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home. Over 61 percent of low-income families do not have any books in their homes, and now, more than ever, children need them.

Employees at WXYZ-TV and TV-20 Detroit, along with the Scripps Howard Foundation, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

Now, we're collecting donations from employees and the community! Every $5 donated provides one book for a child. Last year, with collected funds and with a matching contribution from the Scripps Howard Foundation, we were able to give 10,359 books to children in the community.

“This campaign, year after year, continues to put thousands of new, age-appropriate books into the hands of kids throughout metro Detroit,” said Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV & WMYD-TV20 Detroit vice president and general manager.

The nationwide campaign has resulted in more than 165,000 books that will be distributed, which will generate about 30,960,000 reading minutes.

