Donald Trump wins Virgin Islands caucuses, Republican party says

According to results provided by the Republican Party In The Virgin Islands, Donald Trump has won the Virgin Islands Republican Caucus.

The U.S. territory accounts for four delegates in the race for the Republican nomination.

The islands have been a U.S. territory since 1917. The territory's residents participate in presidential primaries, but not the general election.

Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley were on the ballot in the Virgin Islands.

The territory votes using ranked choice voting, which means voters listed their preferred candidates for president in descending order. Because only two names on the ballot received votes, the end result was anticlimactic: Trump received the majority of the votes and thus all of the delegates, and Haley was eliminated from contention.

Also on Thursday will be the Nevada Republican caucuses, where Donald Trump is expected to carry all of the state's delegates. Haley did not participate in the caucuses there, since she elected instead to appear during the state primary on Tuesday.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com