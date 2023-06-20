Donald Trump Jr: Hunter Biden's plea deal 'reeks of favoritism'

The plea deal Hunter Biden reached with the Department of Justice “reeks of favoritism,” Donald Trump Jr. told Scripps News in a statement on Tuesday.

“If you are a Republican, Biden’s DOJ will throw the book at you and try to put you in prison for 100 years,” the former president’s eldest son said. “But if you happen to have the right last name like Hunter, they will protect you and treat you with kid gloves.”

Hunter Biden, the son of the president, has been charged with two misdemeanors for failing to pay federal income tax, and a felony gun charge.

News of the charges came the same day a federal judge in Florida set former president Trump’s trial for possession of classified documents.

President Joe Biden has said his White House was not involved in the decision to bring charges against Trump, the current frontrunner in the race for the Republican nomination for president.

