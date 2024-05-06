Watch Now

In Real Life: Overcoming Homelessness

"In Real Life" correspondent Sam Eaton checked back with some of the same people dealing with the homeless crisis in 2022 to see what it will take to end the problem.
Scripps News
A person sleeping on a bench in New York City.
Posted at 1:32 AM, May 06, 2024
America's homelessness problem is getting worse. The crisis is fueled by skyrocketing rents, evictions and a lack of affordable housing.

In 2022, "In Real Life" spent months looking into the homeless crisis in New York City. Since then, the crisis has gotten even worse — with a new wave of asylum seekers adding a layer of complexity and tension.

"In Real Life" checked back in with some of the same people from 2022 to ask the question: What will it take to end the homeless crisis in America?

