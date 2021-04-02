Watch

Doctor who exposed Flint water crisis to address URI grads

Posted at 7:49 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 07:49:32-04

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The doctor whose research uncovered the water contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan, will give the keynote address at the University of Rhode Island’s 2021 commencement.

The school announced Thursday that Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha will give her remarks and receive her honorary doctorate virtually during URI’s main commencement ceremony in May.

The university plans to hold in-person ceremonies for the graduates only and a reduced number of faculty and staff.

Hanna-Attisha was responsible for uncovering the Flint crisis, which began in 2014 when the city switched its water supply from the Detroit system to the Flint River, leading to lead contamination among children.

