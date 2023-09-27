9 chic DIY Halloween decorations for adult fans of the holiday

Fall is officially here, and we all know what that means! It’s the season of pumpkin spice everything, cozy knit sweaters and last but not least, Halloween.

If you’re looking for a way to decorate your home to celebrate all of the ghouls and goblins of the Halloween season in a way that’s a little bit more grown up, you’ll need to keep these tasteful decorations in mind.

Not only will this type of décor remind everyone that Halloween can be for adults, too, it will also make it much easier to start decorating as soon as October rolls around each year. Having too many plastic pumpkins can get out of hand, but these elegant Halloween items are something you’ll want to fill your home with for as long as possible!

1. Apothecary Labels

If you want to wow your friends with your various elixirs, look no further than these printable labels when designing your creepy cocktail station for the Halloween season. Find a free printable version at Online Labels’ blog.

The website’s creator Lia Griffith also shared some examples of different labels on her Facebook page, offering some spooky inspiration.

2. No-Sew Mantel Banner

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to prep your home for Halloween festivities, this no-sew mantel banner should do just the trick. Here are the instructions from Staying Close to Home.

The blogger also shared a shot of the finished product on her Facebook page where you can see the banner draped over her fireplace.

3. Mini-Pumpkin Wreath

A simple statement piece really says it all. What more could you need for this holiday than a wreath made of mini pumpkins? Follow this tutorial to make your own.

4. Haunted Terrarium

A spooky terrarium is just the kind of thing you need to bring just a touch of Halloween to your home. It’s not over the top, but it is a totally adorable (err, I mean scary?) way to feel festive this season. Follow this tutorial.

5. Beware Sign

Hang this anywhere on the inside or outside of your home, and your guests will definitely know that when it comes to Halloween, you mean business. Here are the instructions from Craftaholics Anonymous.

6. Haunted Bat Tree

This haunted bat tree is a surprisingly subtle addition to the farmhouse decor. Who says Halloween can’t be chic? Follow this tutorial from Ella Claire Inspired, which includes free printable bats.

7. Apothecary Jars

Adding an apothecary jar is an easy way to lend some mystery and intrigue to your house during Halloween. Lolly Jane uses them in a tasteful Halloween mantel over her fireplace.

Adobe

9. Witch Hat Luminaries

Bring the Halloween spirit to your porch for all of the trick-or-treaters to enjoy — or your adult Halloween party guests — with an array of mysteriously floating and glowing witch hats and candles. Polka Dot Chair has tutorials for both floating witch hat luminaries and floating candles.



9. Skeleton Decor

Why just decorate with faux skeletons and skulls when you can add floral elements to make them pop? Crafty Lumberjacks shared a few ideas on Facebook, plus some other spooky crafting projects to inspire you. Info on all of their DIY projects is on the Crafty Lumberjacks website.



Happy Halloween!

