Disneyland Is Increasing Ticket Prices

Visiting the Happiest Place on Earth just got a bit more expensive. On Oct. 25, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park raised prices on most daily tickets, with price increases averaging 6%. These parks also introduced a pricing tier for one-day tickets during the busiest times of year.

The resort’s five-tier pricing structure for one-day tickets was introduced in 2016, reducing prices on less popular days while increasing them at busier times. The new price hike increases the price of all tiers except the lowest, one-park-per-day tier, and it introduces a sixth tier for the most popular days.

Here are the new prices for one-day, one-park-per-day tickets for adults:

Tier 1: $104; no increase

Tier 2: $119; previously $114

Tier 3: $134; previously 124

Tier 4: $149; previously $139

Tier 5: $159; previously $154

Tier 6: $164; new tier added Oct. 20, 2021

Adding the Park Hopper option, which enables guests to visit both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in a single day, is an additional $60 per day, per ticket.

Here’s a look at how the variable ticket pricing is distributed across dates in December and January 2022.

Screenshot taken from Disneyland.com

Disneyland Resort requires park reservations to visit both of its theme parks and releases the park reservation availability calendar 120 days in advance. Tiered pricing is only displayed through the 120-day mark, and no dates on the existing park calendars have yet been assigned the highest-tier ($164 per day) pricing.

Prices for multi-day tickets, which don’t have variable pricing by date, have also increased across the board, with one-park-per-day multi-day tickets increasing by $20 per ticket and Park Hopper tickets increasing by $25 per ticket.

Multi-day one-park-per-day tickets:

Two days: $255; previously $235

Three days: $330; previously $310

Four days: $360; previously $340

Five days: $380, previously $360

Multi-day Park Hopper tickets:

Two days: $315; previously $290

Three days: $390; previously $365

Four days: $420; previously $395

Five days: $440, previously $415

Disneyland last raised ticket prices in February of 2020, prior to the resort’s 17-month closure due to the pandemic.

Photo by Brooke Geiger McDonald

Parking rates at Disneyland’s theme parks and hotels also increased, with daily theme park parking rates up 20% from $25 to $30, hotel self-parking up from $25 to $35, hotel valet parking increased from $35 to $50.

More Up-Charges On The Horizon

Disneyland guests will soon be faced with the choice or whether to tack on a bit more money to the cost of their day when Disney Genie, Disney’s new trip planning tool, launches later this fall at Disneyland Resort.

The itinerary-planning service, which will be built into the Disneyland app, offers guests the opportunity to purchase Disney Genie+ and a la carte Individual Lightning Lane attraction selections. The new service, which replaces Disneyland’s now-retired MaxPass service, will give guests “Lightning Lane” access to select attractions, enabling them to bypass the standby queues on popular rides.

Disney Genie+ will cost $20 per person per day at Disneyland. Individual Lightning Lane attraction pricing has yet to be revealed at Disneyland, but has ranged from $7 to $15 per attraction at Walt Disney World since the service launched Oct. 19.

Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Demand Remains High

Disneyland also announced on Oct. 25 that just two months after launching the resort’s new Magic Key annual pass program, the highest-tier Dream Key passes were sold out. Availability for the three lower tiers remains at time of writing.

With theme park reservation availability scarce for pass holders and Disneyland’s popular seasonal events like Oogie Boogie Bash and new holiday ticketed event Merriest Nights selling out, Disneyland’s ticket price increases aren’t surprising given demand from guests eager to return to parks after the more-than-yearlong closure.

There are still some Disneyland deals to be had, too. Disneyland recently announced a Halloween and holiday offer giving guests up to 25% off select rooms at all three Disneyland resort hotels for stays through Dec. 16, 2021.

What do you think of Disneyland’s ticket price increases?

Brooke Geiger McDonald is a theme park journalist covering all things Disney and Universal. When she’s not screaming on the newest roller coaster or critiquing the cheese served with her Mickey pretzel, she’s busy breaking the latest theme park news on Twitter and Instagram.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.