Disney reportedly abandons plans for $1 billion campus in Florida

Disney no longer plans to build a massive office complex in Florida.

According to The New York Times, the company said it's abandoning the plan, which would have brought an estimated 2,000 jobs to the state, because of "changing business conditions."

The latest move adds to the ongoing feud between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The company sued the state, claiming DeSantis has engaged in retaliatory practices after Disney leaders spoke out against the Parental Rights in Education bill, which became known by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

In February, DeSantis signed legislation that effectively stripped Disney of its control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The district was created in 1967 and given the same governing power as a county government. It was part of an agreement between Disney and the state to develop 38.5 square miles of largely uninhabited pasture and swamp land into one of the world’s largest tourist attractions.

DeSantis has argued that the previous arrangement gave Disney "preferential treatment."

Days after the company filed its lawsuit against Florida, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District sued Disney, claiming the company engaged in "backroom deals" when it was stripped of its power ahead of DeSantis' appointees taking over.

While Disney is cutting back in at least one aspect of business in Florida, it's not abandoning the state by any means. According to The Times, Disney said it still plans on investing $17 billion in Disney World over the next decade, which will add an estimated 13,000 jobs.

