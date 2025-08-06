Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dimondale man hit and killed while jogging

FOX 17
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian hit on the side of the road Monday.

Just after 4:00 p.m., deputies responded to Lincoln Lake Avenue NE, north of 16 Mile Road, for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Deputies say a 53-year-old man from Dimondale died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says the man was jogging along Lincoln Lake Avenue NE when he was struck by a pickup truck. The driver remained on scene and called 911.The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Unit.

