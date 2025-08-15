Beth Wizner knows firsthand the challenges of teaching large groups of young children in DeWitt.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Michigan are proposing millions to reduce elementary class sizes.

Senate Democrats want a $65 million pilot program to cap K-3 classes at 19 students.

House Republicans have included $286 million in their budget proposal to address overcrowded classrooms.



WATCH: Michigan lawmakers propose millions to reduce elementary class sizes

DeWitt teacher advocates for smaller class sizes as lawmakers propose funding

"I teach in a building of all littles, 500 young 5, kindergarten, and first-grade students," Wizner said.

Those little classrooms often contain big numbers of students.

"I've had up to 26. I've had 27, but I've also had as low as 23," Wizner said.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average number of elementary students in Michigan schools is 21.5. Wizner says even small differences in class size have a significant impact.

"It's very different…the more students there are less attention they can get from me individually," Wizner said.

Senate Democrats are proposing a $65 million pilot program to reduce classes in kindergarten through 3rd grade to a maximum of 19 kids.

"I want two teachers in every K3 classroom or school in Michigan. I think the estimation for that is over $600 million to do that, so we're starting with a pilot," State Senator Danya Polehanki said.

Polehanki, a former teacher herself, believes smaller classes would provide substantial educational benefits.

"Better classroom behavior and engagement, more individualized instruction and stronger relationships between teachers and students," Polehanki said.

The conversation about class sizes is happening across party lines as well. GOP Speaker of the House Matt Hall says he's been hearing similar concerns from parents.

"They feel that in a lot of these cases is these kids are in classes that are too big. So we support to address that," Hall said.

House Republicans have included $286 million in their state budget proposal specifically for schools to reduce class sizes.

For teachers like Wizner, any reduction would make a meaningful difference in how they can serve students.

"With lowering class sizes, I'd be able to meet with my students in smaller groups…I can give them what they need at their level," Wizner said.

Both proposals are part of the ongoing budget process, which is currently at a stalemate. Despite the uncertainty, Wizner remains hopeful for change that would benefit her students.

"Anything that legislators can do to help students help teachers, it helps our society as a whole," Wizner said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.