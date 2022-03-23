DEVELOPING: Grand Haven Twp. standoff continues after shots fired

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies continue to try make contact with a 40-year-old woman who is accused of firing shots inside a home. Law enforcement advise the woman has access to at least 10 long guns inside the home.

As of Wednesday morning, deputies remain outside the home.

Ottawa County deputies responded to the home in the 13600 block of Hofma Court after receiving a call Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say the woman's parents were able to escape the house after the shots were fired.

Neighbors in the immediate area of Hofma Court and Hofma Drive should remain sheltered in their homes.

Neighbors are advised to not loiter if they need to leave for work.

Deputies say Critical Response Units and crisis negotiators remain outside the house and are attempting to make contact with the woman. They are asking her to call police.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details come in.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube