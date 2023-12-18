Demi Lovato is officially engaged!

In a heartwarming post on her Instagram page, Lovato shared the news with the caption: “I’m still speechless last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic. My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

In the post, Lovato poses with her new fiance, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, and shares a shot of her custom ring, a pear-shaped diamond ring created by Material Good.

Lutes and Lovato first met in a professional setting. The Canadian musician helped Lovato co-write her song “Substance” for her eighth studio album in January 2022. But it wasn’t long before sparks were flying. By the time Lovato’s album was finished, there was another song on the album that caught fans’ attention.

It was “4 EVER 4 ME,” a declaration of love that was written by Lovato with Lutes in mind. The acoustic love song wasn’t originally how she intended for the album to end, nor does she generally write love songs for her partners, even her long-time loves.

“I think that speaks to the relationships that I’ve been in [before],” Lovato says to Spin Magazine. “Being with someone for a long period — years, in fact — and not writing a love song kind of speaks volumes. But this one was really sweet and special to me.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever written a love song like that,” she continues. “I always thought that ‘Happy Ending’ would be the end of the album, but that’s not the end of my story. This is the beginning of my story. And it just so happens to be the last track because I’m excited for what the future holds.”

The Spin interview, which ran in Sept. 2022, turned out to be prophetic. Her love story with Lutes is only just beginning, and we can’t wait to see what their future holds!

Demi Lovato announces her engagement to Jordan Lutes originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

