Kaleb Franks takes the stand on day 9 of the governor kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kaleb Franks, one of the star witnesses for the government, took the stand Thursday in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Franks is one of two former defendants who agreed to testify against his alleged co-conspirators as part of a plea deal. He has not been sentenced yet.

On the night of his arrest, Franks told investigators he had no involvement in the alleged plot. He later admitted he was involved.

At the time of is arrest in October 2020, Franks was working as an addiction recovery coach and resource worker.

The other former defendant who agreed to testify against his alleged co-conspirators is Ty Garbin. Garbin testified on Wednesday and the defense spent Thursday morning cross-examining him.

Garbin, 26, is currently serving a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to kidnap and agreeing to cooperate with the government on their case.

On Thursday, Julia Kelley, attorney for defendant Daniel Harris, cross-examined Garbin. Garbin told the jury Harris was not on an often-mentioned nighttime surveillance trip to the governor’s vacation home. Garbin told the jury Harris told the group he “wasn’t feeling it.” He later told the group he wished he’d gone with them, said Garbin.

On Wednesday, the government played a video of Brandon Caserta at the trial, providing some context to his words. Prosecutors say in the video, Caserta described what he planned to do once the boogaloo kicked off.

"If this s*** goes down, if this whole thing starts to happen, I’m telling you what, dude, I’m taking out as many of those mother f****** as I can. Every single one, dude, every single one," Caserta can be heard saying in the video.

But on Thursday, Garbin said that despite the widely-spread video, Caserta didn’t speak much at meetings and didn’t participate in a surveillance trip to the governor’s home or field training in Ohio.

Joshua Blanchard, attorney for defendant Barry Croft, reminded the jury that Garbin had received a vastly reduced sentence for his cooperation with federal investigators. He noted the government had filed a 5-K motion on behalf of Garbin – a legal act that allows the government to ask a federal judge to reduce the sentence of a cooperating witness, with the agreement that the witness won’t face further charges due to their testimony.

Garbin also had a weapons of mass destruction charge, a destructive device charge, and a firearms charge related to his manufacturing and selling of so-called ‘ghost guns’ dropped.

Defense attorneys continue pushing that it was help from undercover government sources that pushed the plan along, not the men charged.

