What Is The Day of Kindness?

FOX47 is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative aimed at spreading kindness and making a positive impact across our neighborhoods.

Teaming up with the local non-profit ePIFanyNow™ and several businesses, FOX47 is spearheading the first-ever Day of Kindness, scheduled to take place on Friday, May 3 at various nonprofits. The day culminates in a celebration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Friendship Room of the Capital Region International Airport.

The Day of Kindness is dedicated to harnessing the transformative power of kindness, with volunteers from Granger Construction, Christman Construction, Dart Foundation, and MSUFCU undertaking essential projects to benefit five remarkable non-profits in the region: The Davies Project, Mitten Misfits, Jackson Michigan Giving Back, YMCA of Metropolitan Lansing, and Child and Family Charities’ Angel House.



WSYM

Each non-profit will receive over $750 from ePIFanyNow™, thanks to the generous sponsorship from Scripps Howard Fund, MSUFCU, Capital Region International Airport, Foster Swift, One North Kitchen and Bar, Amadore Beverages, and mConnexions.

FOX47's neighborhood reporters will be covering the acts of kindness throughout the week leading up to the event, showcasing the projects undertaken by volunteers...

Day of Kindness: Mitten Misfits

The community is invited to join the celebration on May 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Friendship Room at the Capital Region International Airport. Attendees are encouraged to bring their families, friends, and neighbors to acknowledge the collective achievements of the day, share stories, and honor the impact of kindness and community. The event is free of charge, including parking and food.

During the evening celebration, the Chris Rosati Hero Award will be presented to Mark Howell, founder of Brighton-based nonprofit Fund a Life. Howell and his team have contributed over $1 million in grants to individuals and families in Michigan facing overwhelming obstacles since the organization's inception in 2017.

"We aim to make May 3, 2024, a day to remember; a day where kindness takes center stage and illuminates our community with hope, compassion, and joy," says Bob Hoffman, founder of ePIFanyNow™. "Together, we can create a brighter, kinder world."

To RSVP for the evening celebration and for more information, visit ePIFanyNow™'s website. Join us as we come together to make a difference and spread kindness throughout the Greater Lansing area.