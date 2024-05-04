DAY OF KINDNESS: Volunteers get Camp Pawapi ready for the summer

Video shows volunteers preparing Camp Pawapi for summer campers arriving in June.

Volunteers painted walls, ceilings, and tables, and completed general renovation work.

This project is a part of Fox 47's Day of Kindness, to help organizations across our neighborhoods.

On a wet Friday morning, more than 20 volunteers gathered together to paint tables, walls, and ceilings, as well as general renovation work.

Their goal? To get the camp in tip-top shape for campers arriving in June. I jumped in to help out!

Cheri Schimmel is the development director of the YMCA. She says that despite the weather, the volunteers helped get work done that would take days, in one hour.

“The campers are gonna love it, they’re gonna love it,” said Schimmel. “It's essential, I think that volunteerism is something that is kind of bred in us, and for those of us who have that, to be able to share it with others is a super special trait to have."

In the barn, volunteers gave tables a fun new look.

Volunteer Kris McCarty attended the camp when she was in 4th grade. Now, she’s giving back.

“I have very warm and wonderful memories of my childhood and coming out here for camp,” said McCarty. “So to see it revitalized and bringing it back for our future generations to have those same kinds of memories I think is amazing."

Volunteer Mark Kraushaar told me what volunteering means to him on the Day of Kindness.

“I think it’s important for all of us to give back to the world and do things for the community," said Kraushaar. "It takes all of us, right? And so if we all do a little bit, great things can happen and it’s just something I’ve always thought was important to do.”

As the day dried, volunteers prepared to tackle landscaping and cleanup, excited to see their work come together.

