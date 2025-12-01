CYBER MONDAY SCAMS: Experts share five ways to shop smart this shopping holiday

GRAND RAPIDS — Nearly 74 million shoppers are expected to log on for Cyber Monday deals, according to the National Retail Federation. While everyone is eager to find the best bargains, scammers are also looking to take advantage of online shoppers.

"We definitely want to be careful while we're shopping online, because now you know we have those fake social media ads coming into play that might trick you into thinking that hot item that no one else can get is available at the cheapest price possible," said Nakia Mills with the Better Business Bureau of Michigan.

Mills says while it may sound like a broken record, if the deal sounds too good to be true, it most likely is.

Mills tells me before you start adding items to your cart, do your research first. Find out what prices were before the Black Friday or Cyber Monday markdowns. Oftentimes, stores inflate prices only to slash them back to their original price, claiming you are scoring a major deal when you really aren't.

Always check that websites are secure by making sure there is an HTTPS in the address bar. Don't click on unfamiliar ads on social media or via email, and always use credit cards for better fraud protection.

Once you make your purchase, make sure your items actually make it to you and out of porch pirates' hands.

"You definitely want to make sure you give some instructions. Maybe the delivery driver takes it to your backyard, or you have a secure box to put it in. Or you can even request that it's shipped somewhere where you can pick it up. Or if you're going to be at work, you know, some of us are back in the office now, a lot of people do get their orders shipped to their work site," Mills said.

Always make sure you have a secure pickup spot, even if it means having to travel to get your package. If you receive a text or email about a delayed package or a request for redelivery information, don't click the link. Go directly to the retailer's website. Scammers often try to steal your info or even money by claiming your delivery is delayed or canceled.

