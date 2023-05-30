These cozy throw blankets are up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

No matter the weather, few things are better to have on hand than a comfy and cozy blanket. Beyond the snuggle factor, a nice blanket easily adds a pop of color and texture to almost any room in the house.

Right now, Nordstrom Rack has slashed prices on one of its blanket collections. We’re talking up to 75% off the normal retail price.

The Barefoot Dreams Luxe Heathered Stripe Throw Blanket collection is available on the Nordstrom Rack website. Prices range from $29.97 to $69.97. The retailer has not specified how long this deal will last, though. So, if you’re looking to stock up on blankets in the off-season — or ward off the chill from summer AC — then now is the time to do it.

Each blanket in the collection measures 60 inches long by 45 inches wide. Its plushy material, made of 100% polyester feels soft against the skin, yet is able to be machine washed in cold water.

Take a look at the savings on these throw blankets and decide which one you want to wrap yourself in.

Barefoot Dreams Luxe Heathered Stripe Throw; Warm Grey-Carbon; Sale Price: $29.97 (75% off)

To score the biggest savings in the collection, grab this beautiful, two-toned grey blanket for your home.

It is marked down 75% ($90.03) from its normal retail price of $120.

Barefoot Dreams Luxe Heathered Stripe Throw; Camel-Stone; Sale Price: $29.97 (75% off)

If you’re a fan of a warmer color palette, you can get the same markdown on this Camel Stone-colored striped blanket. Everything about this blanket, including size and material, is the same except for the color.

Other colors in the Barefoot Dreams Luxe Heathered Stripe Throw Blanket collection are available for $69.97 (41% off the $120 retail price). You can choose from linen-warm grey, graphite-stone, stone-pearl, sage green-pearl, rosewood-heathered rosewood and vintage rose.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.