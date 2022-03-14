Court documents show Wyoming homicide victim has history of abuse towards alleged suspect

WYOMING, Mich. — Court records obtained by FOX 17 show the victim of a homicide in Wyoming was facing charges for allegedly assaulting a woman who is now considered a person of interest in his death.

Sakita Muhammad is undergoing questioning with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety for her alleged involvement in the death of 27-year-old Kwan Winston.

The two were ordered not to have contact with each other, according to court records, after Winston bonded out on charges of assault with Muhammad as the alleged victim.

Sunday night, police were called to a Wyoming home on Taft Avenue for a check of well-being. When they arrived, they found Winston had been shot and killed.

On January 16, 2022, Winston was arrested for assault with the intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder or strangulation with Muhammad listed as the victim.

That charge was reduced, and he was arraigned on January 19, 2022 charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Wyoming Police put out a missing child alert for Muhammad and Winston's 11-month-old daughter, Ayvah Winston, early Monday morning.

Ayvah was found safe and unharmed in Grand Rapids, just a few hours after Wyoming Police issued the missing child alert.

An Amber Alert request was sent to State Police, but not issued because Ayvah was with her custodial parent, Sakita, and not believed to be in immediate danger, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

