Watch Now
About UsContests/Events

Actions

Enter the Ingham County Fair 2023 Giveaway

Ingham County Fair
Image provided by Ingham County Fair/2021
Ingham County Fair
Posted at 2:32 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 14:32:45-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!