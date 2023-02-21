About UsContests/Events Actions Facebook Tweet Email Beetlejuice The Musical Giveaway! Wharton Center/2023 Posted at 11:22 AM, Feb 21, 2023 and last updated 2023-02-21 11:22:09-05 Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!