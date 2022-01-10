Consumers Energy commits $4.5M for energy bill assistance

JACKSON, Mich. — Consumers Energy says it’s committing $4.5 million in new assistance to help Michiganders stay safe and warm in their homes.

It includes $1 million for this winter and $3.5 million for a pilot program for vulnerable households later this year, a news release said Thursday.

“Consumers Energy is committed to helping our friends and neighbors through this Michigan winter and all seasons,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president and chief customer officer. “These new dollars will enroll customers in programs that help them build brighter futures and stay safe and warm in their homes.”

The $1 million will be distributed equally by the United Way of Jackson County and TrueNorth Community Services.

Officials say the $3.5 million contribution will establish a new pilot program for low-income households scheduled to start later this year. The program will need the Michigan Public Service Commission’s approval.

People needing help should call 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with nonprofit agencies in their communities.

Other sources of assistance include:

Applying for State Emergency Relief here

Contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 to make payment arrangements

Applying for a Home Heating Credit here

Applying for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance here

“We know it can be intimidating to ask for assistance, particularly for families that haven’t faced financial hardship before,” Rich said. “But people should remember that getting that important help can start with a single phone call.”