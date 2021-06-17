LANSING, Mich. — Many in our community are looking for normalcy and FOX 47 News has partnered with the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department to bring you the Concerts in the Park series.

Lansing Parks and Recreation, 2021

The music begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. That said, dust off the lawn chairs and dancing shoes and be “cautiously optimistic” about enjoying:

June 23 — Life Support at St. Joe Park

June 30 - Stone Street Revival at Durant Park

July 14 — Sea Cruisers at Turner Dodge Park

July 21 - Taylor Taylor at Fulton Park

July 28 - Grupo Dezeo at Frances Park

August 4 - Global Village - Hunter Park

August 11 - LSO - Fenner Park

Lansing Parks and Recreation and FOX 47 News brings you concerts in the park all summer long

