Lansing Parks and Recreation and FOX 47 News brings you concerts in the park all summer long

Lansing Parks and Recreation, 2021
Lansing Parks and Recreation Concerts in the Park
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jun 17, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Many in our community are looking for normalcy and FOX 47 News has partnered with the Lansing Parks and Recreation Department to bring you the Concerts in the Park series.

The music begins at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. That said, dust off the lawn chairs and dancing shoes and be “cautiously optimistic” about enjoying:

June 23 — Life Support at St. Joe Park
June 30 - Stone Street Revival at Durant Park
July 14 — Sea Cruisers at Turner Dodge Park
July 21 - Taylor Taylor at Fulton Park
July 28 - Grupo Dezeo at Frances Park
August 4 - Global Village - Hunter Park
August 11 - LSO - Fenner Park

Erica Murphy