Conan O'Brien is going off the air next month.

He announced his late-night show's 11-year run on TBS would come to an end on June 24.

He's transitioning to a new series on HBO Max.

The show will use the final weeks of being on-air to look back at the memories of the last 11 years.

O'Brien's new show won't be his traditional talk show format.

Alex Livingston and Eliana Moreno at Newsy first reported this story.