College football player dies from cardiac arrest after workout

Ryan Reed, a 22-year-old defensive lineman who played for the University of Minnesota Duluth, died on Tuesday after suffering from a cardiac arrest, according to his obituary.

Reed went into cardiac arrest on Nov. 21 in the team weight room after a team workout. Athletic trainers performed CPR, which allowed him to regain his pulse. He was taken to St. Mary's-Duluth hospital, where he was placed in the intensive care unit.

He died a week later.

Reed's family said he had an undiagnosed genetic heart condition that went undetected.

Reed transferred to Minnesota Duluth after spending four seasons with North Dakota State. Reed was part of two NCAA Division I AA FCS National Championships with North Dakota State.

"Our staff and players are devastated about Reed's passing," said Minnesota Duluth head football coach Curt Wiese. "Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand. He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him. We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time."

Wiese said that the team learned on Sunday that Reed would likely succumb to his symptoms.

During a news conference, Wiese passed along a message from Reed's father encouraging the public to get certified in CPR. Reed played in nine games this season for Minnesota Duluth, who finished its season 9-2 on Nov. 11. He recorded eight tackles in 2023.

According to the Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death among young athletes. The Mayo Clinic estimates that about 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 80,000 young athletes die of sudden cardiac death annually.

