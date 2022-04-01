Closing arguments begin on day 15 of the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Closing arguments began Friday in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler turned to face the jury to, for the last time, make his case for a sinister conspiracy to kidnap the governor, and to try to prove the guilt of the four men involved.

For Barry Croft, it was vanity that drove him. He saw himself as a “second founding father.” He even commissioned a flag for his new Republic.

For Adam Fox, it was humiliation. He was living in a basement “without a bathroom,” said Kessler. Fox was fed up.

For Daniel Harris, a retired Marine who told his fellow militia members he could “make things go boom” and admitted to constructing a home-made bomb, the idea sounded fun. He said so himself on the stand.

Brandon Caserta recorded videos of his plans to kill cops after accumulating a number of traffic tickets. Caserta, Kessler said, had a disdain for authority.

Whatever Kesler claimed their reasons were, he said these four men conspired to kidnap the governor of Michigan. As Kessler and the government share the burden of proof, they will lay out their arguments first before the four defense attorneys get their own chance to defend their clients a final time.

Before arguments began, the jury heard their instructions from Chief Judge Robert Jonker.

All of the defendants are facing a single charge each of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Judge Jonker reminded the jury that in order to prove a conspiracy, the government must successfully show that two or more defendants conspired to commit the crime, each knowingly and voluntarily joined the plan, and each did something to advance the conspiracy.

Kidnapping is defined by law as “seizing, confining, or abducting a person” without their consent.

Not all of the acts have to take place in Michigan to constitute a conspiracy, only one.

In addition to a single count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, Adam Fox, Barry Croft and Daniel Harris are facing a charge of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft is facing a single charge of possession ofo an unregistered destructive device, as is Harris, who is also facing a single charge of possessing a short-barreled rifle.

“This was not just talk,” said Kessler on Friday, speaking on the men’s numerous trainings, casings of the governor’s home, and use of encrypted chat apps to communicate. “That’s not what you’re doing when you’re exercising your constitutional right to free speech.”

The group, referred to as “the boys” throughout the trial by their own defendants, could face up to life in prison for the crime of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

“Barry Croft is my age,” said Kessler. “The youngest one is 24. These aren’t boys, these are grown men.”

The defense team will try to convince the jury that this was all legal activity, and nothing more than tough talk protected by the First Amendment. Their claim is one of entrapment – that the government, not their clients, pushed the conspiracy forward.

U.S. prosecutors have to show that the four men were already planning to commit the crime before the involvement of the government.

After the government wraps its final argument, each defense attorney will get a chance to do the same.

