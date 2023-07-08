Climate researchers predicting above-average hurricane season

Because of rising ocean temperatures, weather and climate researchers from Colorado State University are predicting an above-average Atlantic hurricane season.

"The oceans store most of the heat. I mean, the oceans are huge compared to the air. So as the heat from global warming builds up in the oceans, more and more water evaporates out of the oceans. And then that's where the energy that drives hurricanes comes from," said Scott Denning, a climate scientist and professor at Colorado State University.

Because of that "anomalous warmth," researchers from Colorado State University increased their hurricane season forecast. They're now predicting 18 named storms, 9 hurricanes and 4 major hurricanes.

Forecasters with the University of Pennsylvania, and the UK's Met Office, are also predicting an aggressive hurricane season.

But others, like the NOAA, are still predicting, "a near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season." The group forecasts 12 to 17 named storms and 1 to 4 major hurricanes.

For communities across the coast like New Orleans, many hope that luck is on their side and the rising temperatures don't mean a busier hurricane season.

