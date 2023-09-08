Climate change a substantial concern among Scripps News viewers

Scripps News has heard from thousands of viewers since launching a toll-free hotline in the spring.

In the week from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2, many viewers responded to our extensive news coverage on the unsettling reality of climate change. However, some people wanted to hear more about how it's impacting various species around the world.

Russell from Texas said: "I think Scripps is being remiss in the fact that the Earth is experiencing a sixth major mass extinction — we're losing 25 species of flora and fauna every day. And I've not heard one single word about it. Nobody's taking this seriously, it seems. And I really wish you guys would bring this to the public's attention."

From the historic megadrought drying up the Great Salt Lake and states across the Western United States to record-high ocean temperatures and rising sea levels, one thing is clear in a country that's as polarized as ours on this topic, and it's more important than ever for us to cut through the politics and consider your suggestions in our reporting.

So, here are the facts: There is an overwhelming consensus in the scientific community that says climate change is real and, like Russell in Texas pointed out, we believe this is an urgent news story worth our attention.

So, on Thursday Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET, we are presenting a half-hour special called "Climate Changed: What Now?" hosted by "Morning Rush" meteorologist Scott Withers.

Among the topics: The critical restoration of coral in the Florida Keys.

Trust and transparency are at the center of what we do at Scripps News and your feedback is an important part of that. Call us anytime at 1-833-4-SCRIPPS to lend your voice to the conversation.

