City of Chelsea's drinking water competing for best in the nation after bagging best in Michigan title

CHELSEA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Agricole Farm Stop is a little specialty grocery store located in downtown Chelsea. One of the cashiers, Wendy Furst, says the city has always been known for its hospitality and the famous Jiffy Mix plant right across the street.

But now folks in Chelsea have another reason to celebrate. The city's drinking water has been voted the best-tasting in the state by the Michigan Rural Water Association.

"Chelsea was one of the first places where I lived where I didn't need to filter my water, and I was very happy to be drinking tap water," said Furst.

Around 15 rural Michigan cities competed to represent the state in a national competition, the Great American Water Taste Test.

"This year is the 25th anniversary of the taste test, and it is a chance to show that rural water is as good as city water," said Kaylyn Snow, Content and Communications Specialist at the National Rural Water Association.

Now drinking water from 41 states, including Michigan's Chelsea, heads to Washington DC, where judges will pick the Nation's best out of the five finalists.

"The water is judged in three areas, it's judged on clarity, smell, and taste," said Snow.

The Chelsea Drinking Water Treatment Plant's superintendent, Corey Davis, says the water is sourced from wells.

"The water goes through reverse osmosis. The process softens the water and removes the minerals, and then a special blend of minerals is added that gives it that taste," said Davis.

Chelsea is also the first city in the state to use the reverse osmosis process to treat drinking water.

"As of now, seven cities in Michigan have reverse osmosis; Saline is the closest nearby, Sylvan Township," said Davis.

The plant serves a population of 5,700 across Chelsea, pumping 500,000 gallons per day during the winter and about 1.2 million gallons per day during the summer.

The winner of the Great American Water Taste Test will be announced tomorrow. Updates will be posted on Chelsea's social media.