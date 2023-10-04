CDC will no longer distribute COVID-19 vaccine cards

It's safe to consider your COVID-19 vaccination card a relic.

Once a pandemic staple, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it will no longer distribute the vaccine cards to those getting immunized against COVID.

The CDC also said it does not maintain vaccination records.

Those seeking shot proof can contact their state's health department immunization information system (IIS).

"Your state's IIS cannot issue you a vaccination card, but they can provide a digital or paper copy of your full vaccination record, including your COVID-19 vaccinations," the CDC said on its website.

The agency still recommends keeping immunization records with your primary care provider to help make future medical decisions.

Major pharmacy brands like CVS said they don't require the vaccine cards for those getting the latest COVID shot.

"A vaccination card is not required for vaccination, but our pharmacists will complete them if patients bring them in," CVS said in a statement, according to CNN.

Patients at CVS can obtain records of their shots from the pharmacy's Health Dashboard.

Walgreens doesn't require the cards either, but suggests patients who have them bring them to shot appointments.

"We recommend individuals bring their dose card or vaccination details to the appointment so immunizers can update with booster details, but it is not required. Walgreens will ask people to verify their age and vaccination status," the company said in a statement obtained by CNN.

COVID-19 vaccination cards were first distributed in late 2020 as a way to keep track of dosage appointments and provide proof of vaccination at gatherings and in the workplace.

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months or older get the latest COVID-19 vaccine.

