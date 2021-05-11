Head of the Capitol police pushes for shift in thinking

Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton says the agency needs a shift in thinking.

Bolton told lawmakers during a hearing that the agency should think of itself as a protective agency in order to prevent further attacks like the one we saw on January 6 when Trump supporters carried out a deadly riot at the Capitol.

"In regards to cultural change, the CF Department needs to move away from the thought of process of a traditional police department in a move to the posture of a protective agency," Bolton said. "A police department is geared to being reactive for the most part. Whereas, a protective agency is postured in their training and planning to be proactive."

Bolton says training deficiencies put officers at risk at the Capitol that day. He says more time needs to be spent on training, planning and intelligence.

This story was originally published by Eliana Moreno at Newsy.