You Can Now Buy Sour Patch Kids Popcorn

If you’re a fan of the sour, then sweet Sour Patch Kids candy, you can now enjoy them in a whole new way: as sweet and salty popcorn!

From SNAX-Sational Brands’ Candy Pop line, new Sour Patch Kids popcorn has a Redberry-flavored coating and is topped with Sour Patch Kids Bitz, then finished with a sour sugar sprinkle. The new treat will hit Walmart stores nationwide just in time for Halloween. Later, it’ll also be introduced online and at other retailers, such as Hy-Vee.

This is the third new popcorn product from Cookie Pop and Candy Pop this month, as they have also brought back their Halloween Oreo popcorn and released a brand new Nutter Butter flavor, coated in real peanut-buttery Nutter Butter cookie pieces.

Other flavors include Chips Ahoy!, Oreo, Snickers, Butterfinger, Twix and Peanut M&M’s. The last one is a mix of popcorn and Peanut M&Ms, all covered in a chocolatey drizzle.

If none of these flavors are up your alley, you can instead try making your own sweet popcorn, like this salted caramel popcorn or this Moose Munch. Of course, you can also add your favorite cookies or candies to it as well to create your own unique flavor.

There’s also a handful of other Sour Patch Kids treats to try if you’re not a fan of popcorn, including cereal and ice cream. The ice cream is a mix of lemon sorbet and vanilla light ice cream with a Redberry swirl and, of course, actual chunks of the gummy candies.

You can also make a healthier version of Sour Patch Kids if you want the flavor without the sugar. Believe it or not, putting lime juice on grapes makes them quite sour, then sweet — like the candy.

True fans may also want to take a trip to New York City, where a brand new Sour Patch Kids store offers tons of merchandise from clothing to accessories and more. There are also numerous photo opportunities, a create-your-own candy mix station and exclusive treats, like smoothies, shakes, cookies and cotton candy.

Are Sour Patch Kids one of your favorite candies?

