Tech giant Palantir exits Denver, moves headquarters to Miami

Palantir Technologies Inc. announced Tuesday it has relocated its headquarters from Denver, Colorado, to Miami, Florida. The company offered no explanation for the decision, issuing only a brief statement: “We have moved our headquarters to Miami, Florida.”

We have moved our headquarters to Miami, Florida. — Palantir (@PalantirTech) February 17, 2026

Founded in 2003 by Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, and others, Palantir is a data analytics and software firm known for its work with government agencies, including the CIA, the Department of Defense, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Its platforms, such as Palantir Gotham and Foundry, are widely used for intelligence analysis, law enforcement, and military operations.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | These are the donors paying for President Trump's new White House ballroom

Palantir’s co-founder, Peter Thiel, is also a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump and a long-time associate of Vice President JD Vance — who worked for a venture capital firm co-founded by Thiel out of college and later launched his own venture fund, with Thiel as an early financial backer.

Palantir, often a subject of controversy over its government contracts both domestic and abroad, had previously moved its HQ from Palo Alto, California to Denver in 2020 — shortly before the company went public. The company's stock price was up about 1.23% when markets closed Tuesday and has seen gains of nearly 7% over the past year.