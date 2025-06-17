Kraft Heinz announces plan to eliminate synthetic food dyes from all its products

Kraft Heinz announced that it plans to remove all synthetic food dyes from its U.S. product portfolio by the end of 2027.

The food giant also committed to not launching any new products in the United States containing artificial dyes.

According to the company, nearly 90% of its current products are already free of Food, Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) colors, the synthetic dyes regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Kraft Heinz produces household brands such as Heinz ketchup, Jell-O, Capri-Sun and numerous other food items found in American pantries.

The announcement comes as federal health officials, led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have placed renewed scrutiny on artificial food dyes due to potential health concerns.

In January, the FDA banned the use of Red Dye No. 3 in food, beverages and ingested drugs after decades of research linking the synthetic color to potential health issues.

The FDA further announced plans in April to work with the food industry to begin phasing out petroleum-based synthetic dyes from products.

