Barbie celebrates women’s rugby stars with new dolls promoting confidence

Mattel has unveiled a new line of Barbie dolls celebrating four professional rugby players as “powerful role models.”

The dolls are modeled after Ilona Maher of the United States, Ellie Kildunne of the United Kingdom, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe of New Zealand, and Nassira Konde of France.

Maher became the face of women’s rugby in the U.S. after helping the national team win an Olympic medal. She has also been an advocate for challenging female stereotypes and promoting body positivity.

“By showcasing the stories of incredible role models whose confidence has fueled groundbreaking success, we’re showing girls that the future of sports – or wherever their passion takes them – is theirs to claim,” said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie at Mattel.

Maher said she is excited to be part of the Barbie family and to show that confidence is something to embrace.

“I’m honored to use my platform to empower the next generation to find that spark of confidence within themselves and let it drive them toward unlocking their limitless possibilities,” she said.

The Barbie doll inspired by Maher will have a more muscular frame, with defined arms, shoulders and legs to celebrate women’s strength. The doll is expected to be available for purchase in 2026.

