Busch Light Partnered With David’s Bridal To Launch A Camouflage Wedding Dress

While weddings are full of tradition, they’re also a time to show off the unique personality of the couple. Usually, that’s with a fun cake topper, a choreographed dance or personalized vows. But quite a statement can also be made with a wedding dress.

If you and your future spouse share a love of Busch Light, the beer brand has teamed up with David’s Bridal to create a one-of-a-kind wedding gown: camouflage that matches Busch’s limited-edition camo-pattern cans.

Along with the print, the dress also includes the word “Buschhhhh” — the sound a can makes when it’s cracked open — subtly woven into the design, which is all printed on a David’s Bridal satin ball gown. The dress includes a sweep train, side pockets, back zipper and an included optional coverage panel. While it is only available to buy online, you can try on style V3848 in a David’s Bridal store to see how it would fit.

The camo wedding dress comes in either green or grey and is available in sizes 0-30W for $799 and you can buy a matching bowtie for $14.95 to really complete the look for both people at the altar. Shipping is free, but the dress is a special order, so the estimated delivery date is not until May 2-5, 2022.

If you’ll be rocking some camo at your wedding, you’re not alone in the idea of forgoing the usual things people expect to see and instead adding more of your personality to the event.

We’ve reported on everything from a tech-themed wedding to a wedding cake piñata, four-tier pizza in place of cake, a bride flying into her wedding tied to balloons and a “Beauty and the Beast”-themed wedding. One bride even asked her friends to wear their own old wedding dresses to her wedding, which made for some great photos.

If a camouflage wedding dress isn’t exactly what you have in mind for your big day, however, David’s Bridal does have some other unique — albeit a bit more subtle — wedding dresses. This two-piece set includes a wedding romper and an open dress that goes over it. This beaded sheath dress for $558 comes in a red wine color or dark blue if you’re not into traditional white.

If you’re wanting a white gown with just a bit of color, you could also buy a lower-priced dress (David’s Bridal has a handful for under $100) and try this drip-dyed technique. Drip-dyeing the dress adds a colorful ombre effect to the bottom of the gown, allowing you to break away from tradition just a bit.

