Browns announce season-ending shoulder injury for QB Deshaun Watson

Quarterback Deshaun Watson's up-and-down season with the Cleveland Browns has ended after a fracture in his throwing shoulder will require immediate surgery. On Wednesday morning, the team said he has been placed on season-ending injured reserve and won't be available to play until the 2024 season.

During Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, Watson took several hits that left him banged up. He left the first half seconds before it ended with an ankle injury after getting rolled up on but came back out for the second half, where he was a perfect 14-for-14 passing. Watson helped drive the ball downfield and aided in the team's 33-31 comeback win.

After the game, Watson was in a medical boot but was adamant that he was "all good." However, the team sent him for MRI testing the next morning.

Watson had also told the team's medical staff his throwing shoulder was bothering him again. He had suffered a rotator cuff contusion in Week 3 that lingered for the next six weeks and kept him out of three full games and most of a fourth.

Testing was done on Watson's shoulder where scans revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid in that shoulder. His fracture will require immediate surgery to repair to avoid any further structural damage.

The Browns expect him to recover from the surgery and injury to be ready at the start of the 2024 season.

Here is the full statement from the team:

"Deshaun Watson underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday's 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Imaging on his left ankle revealed a high-ankle sprain. In addition, postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns' Head Physician, James Voos, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage. Deshaun will be placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season."

Watson was playing in what would have been his first full season with the Browns after serving an 11-game suspension last year.

This season, Watson played in six games, with a 5-1 record. He threw 105 of 171 with 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns, rushing for another 142 yards and a touchdown.

With Watson out for the season, the Browns QB room consists of P.J. Walker and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

As the NFL trade deadline passed on Oct. 31, the Browns can only add another quarterback through free agency, off a practice squad or through the waiver wire.

This story was originally published by Camryn Justice and Joe Donatelli at Scripps News Cleveland.

