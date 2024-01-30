You can book a stay in a ‘Peeps Sweet Suite’ this Easter

If you’re all in on Team Peeps, there’s no sweeter way to celebrate Easter than by indulging in the marshmallow treats. (Though if you’re not, we get it. Like candy corn, people have mixed feelings about Peeps.) This year, the Peeps brand is taking the beloved confection to a new level.

Peeps has teamed up with Home2 Suites by Hilton Easton to create a Peeps Sweet Suite hotel room near the brand’s hometown in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The Peeps Sweet Suite includes custom-made Peeps decor, including blankets, pillows and even paintings on the wall.

Along with the stay in the themed suite, you’ll also be treated to breakfast, complimentary Peeps, a chance to see the Peepsmobile or Peeps mascot and a “V.I.Peep” experience at the Peeps Headquarters. Yes, you’ll get the chance to taste “freshly-hatched” Peeps.

Even the bathroom is decked out in all things Peeps, including plushies, a robe and adorable slippers, all of which you get to take home when you leave.

The hotel is located near several restaurants and other fun spots in downtown Easton and Bethlehem, including the Crayola Experience, the National Canal Museum, the historic Sigal Museum and the Delaware River.

You can reserve the Peeps Sweet Suite now for one- or two-night stays. A limited number of nights are available from March 18-29, so you might be able to book the room over your spring break. Prices range from $148-$189 depending on the day you choose.

If you’re a Peeps fan but planning to stay home this spring, you can pick up the treat at a grocery store near you once it gets closer to Easter.

Along with the classic Chicks and Bunnies, you’ll also find four new flavors this season: Rice Krispies Treats, Sour Strawberry, Icee Blue Raspberry and Delights S’mores Graham Cracker Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate.

There are also multiple returning flavors this Easter including Rainbow Pops, Dr Pepper, Mike and Ike, cotton candy and more.

Are Peeps one of your favorite Easter treats?

