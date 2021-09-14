You Can Book An Overnight Stay In The Planters NUTmobile

If you’re looking to book a cozy fall getaway this October, the Planters brand is offering a place to stay like no other: the NUTmobile.

That’s right — you can now stay overnight in the Planter’s peanut-shaped NUTmobile, which has been transformed into the “Inn a NUTshell retreat.” This unusual retreat includes two nights (Oct. 1-3) in the NUTmobile in Duluth, Minn., to celebrate the brand’s move to Hormel Foods in Minnesota.

The stay also includes Planters products, like Cheez Balls, mixed nuts and cashews, custom Planters items like a Mr. Peanut eye mask and Planters robe, activities like hiking and kayaking and even a $1,500 travel stipend for any extra expenses.

Planters

The 26-foot-long peanut on wheels is decked out in all things Planters, from the blue-and-gold colors from their label to the bedding, pillows and even images of Mr. Peanut on the ceiling.

Perhaps the most surprising part of the retreat, however, is that it costs just $3.95 — the price of a jar of Planters peanuts. You’ll need to be quick to book the stay, as it is only being offered to one Planters fan (and a guest). For your chance at the once-in-a-lifetime trip, visit the Planters website at 1 p.m. EST on Sept. 17.

Planters

Another famous food-on-wheels vehicle, the Weinermobile, was also once available for an overnight stay. Decked out in all things hot dog related, the Wienermobile was transformed into an Airbnb back in 2019 and offered for three nights in Chicago.

The Weinermobile also often travels the country, so even if you didn’t get a chance to stay the night, you still might be able to catch a ride some day. It was most recently seen giving free Lyft rides, but it’s also been rented out for proposals. Every year, Oscar Mayer looks for a new class of “Hotdoggers” who will drive the 27-foot hot dog on wheels around the country.

Oscar Mayer

Will you be trying to score a chance to stay the night inside the Planters NUTmobile?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.