BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE: Bath Township Police respond to suspect after hostage incident

A quiet street in a Bath Township neighborhood turned into an active crime scene Sunday when a suspect allegedly broke into multiple homes and stabbed a person.

Bath Township police responded to reports of a home invasion and stabbing on Nichols Road.

Officers found the suspect holding a victim hostage with a knife to his throat.

The suspect fled and allegedly entered two other houses before being apprehended by police.

Body camera footage released by Bath Township police shows the tense moments as officers responded to the scene.

When officers arrived at a house off Nichols Road, they found the suspect holding a victim hostage with a knife to his throat. The suspect then fled the scene while officers ordered him to stop and drop his weapon.

"Put the knife down," an officer can be heard saying in the footage, then firing shots at the suspect.

According to law enforcement, the suspect entered two other houses in the neighborhood before officers were able to catch him.

After apprehending the suspect, officers provided emergency medical care for his wounds until EMS arrived.

A neighbor, who requested anonymity, said this type of incident is unusual for the area and expressed gratitude for the officers' response.

I went to the Clinton County Courthouse to find information on the suspect's identity and charges, but these details have not yet been released.

Bath Township police say Michigan State Police has full jurisdiction over the case and suspect details. When contacted, MSP said they had no additional details at this time.

The full body camera footage is available and listed here.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

