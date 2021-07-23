Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Shared An Update On His Cancer Treatment

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has recently shared an update regarding treatment for his diagnosis of stage 4 lymphoma. On July 19, he took to social media to let his fans know that “Scans indicate that the chemo is working!”

“I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news,” he added. “I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting…”

In the replies, people sent messages of encouragement to the bassist.

“This is the best thing I’ve heard in awhile,” wrote @BrittanyPohl. “My family thinks of you every day. My husband & I bonded over your music when we first met and you have been an important part of our lives since childhood. Sending you our love! Kick cancer’s ass!”

Another fan shared a photo of himself, saying that he shaved his head a few months ago in solidarity with his mom who was going through chemo and encouraging Hoppus to “stay strong”:

@BryB8325 told the musician that his music has “helped a lot of people make it through difficult times in their lives,” and said that fans are now returning the favor through “lots of prayers and loving positive thoughts sent your way.”

“You can beat this, Dude,” he added.

Hoppus’ bandmates are also standing by him during this difficult time.

“Mark is my brother and I love and support him,” Travis Barker, Blink-182’s drummer, told E! News in a statement. “I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”

Blink-182 vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge also sent his well wishes, tweeting that he has been aware of his bandmate’s diagnosis “for a while now” and proclaiming that Hoppus is “strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart”:

Hoppus, who is 49, first announced his diagnosis in a tweet on June 23, saying that he had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months at that point. He said he was scared but “trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

We’re wishing Hoppus all the best in his continued treatment!

