Binder Park Zoo's 2022 season begins May 1

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Binder Park Zoo will soon be welcoming guests for its 45th season. The zoo will open for the 2022 season on Sunday, May 1.

One of the newest attractions at the zoo this year will be Zoorassic Park. The attraction will focus on dinosaurs from the prehistoric age. This includes triceratops, deinonychus, and tyrannosaurus rex. It will be free to guests with regular admission.

Another addition this year is Norm, the lone zebu cattle. He will be with the African pygmy goats, just west of the Binda Conservation Carousel in the East Zoo. Guests will be available to pet and feed the goats.

Binder Park Zoo Summer Day Camp

Several new art installations will be at the zoo as well. This season will also feature two programs. One will be Summer Camp Days, which is available to kids in grades 1-7. The other is Zoo Overnights, which will be available for families, scout, school, and other groups.

“Every year at this time, we are ready and anxious for the zoo to be open,” said Diane Thompson, President & CEO. “The wonder and joy that guests experience in the park motivates us in our mission. It’s so wonderful to see them connect with their favorite animals whether it’s the red panda of the Mexican wolves, the giraffes, or Al, the tortoise. We like to think that the animals feel that, too!”

Binder Park Zoo’s daily hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

