The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Intelligent devices and cleaning robots can make life easier by doing chores for you, often automatically or with voice commands. In addition, some of the best machines can tackle multiple tasks, such as robot vacuums with mops.

These handy gadgets will suck up dirt and dust like a vacuum, and they will also act as mops, washing and scrubbing floors without you having to haul out any big buckets or floppy mop heads.

When shopping for the best robot vacuums with mops, there are a few things to look for. First, you want to find one that’s easy to use. Next, comparing features can help you determine which ones are most important to you. And finally, a robot vacuum with mop combination should fit your budget. We found that these handy devices can range in price from less than $200 to over $1,500.

The following are the best robot vacuums with mops, according to Amazon shoppers.

This award-winning robot has a powerful motor that can pull dirt, dust and hair from floors and carpets. It can also scrub floors at a rate of up to 3,000 times per minute. In addition, the mop has ultrasonic carpet recognition, which informs it to lift when it detects carpeting so that you can vacuum and mop in a single cleaning cycle.

The Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop has an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 and more than 1,900 ratings. It is currently available on Amazon for $499.99 (marked down from $649.99).

The Bissell SpinWave offers two ways to clean. You can use it in dry vacuuming mode to collect hair and dirt from multiple surfaces or switch it to wet mopping mode to scrub sealed hard floors. It has a Soft Surface Avoidance Sensor so that it won’t mop carpets or rugs.

More than 5,200 customers have rated this robot vacuum and mop combination on Amazon, which is currently on sale for $339.99.

This robot is designed to clean kitchens and bathrooms. It can clean most hard floors, including hardwood, tile and stone. You can choose between wet mopping, damp sweeping and dry sweeping by attaching a cleaning pad.

The Braava Jet 240 has an average rating of 4 stars out of 5 and more than 10,400 ratings overall. It is available on Amazon for $179.99.

This robot vacuum with mop has LiDAR navigation and adaptive route algorithms for thorough, efficient cleaning. You can choose the water flow for customized mopping intensity, and it will run for 180 minutes to cover large areas in a single clean.

With more than 4,400 ratings and an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, you can get the Roborock S5 Max for $549.99. There is currently a $90 coupon on the page, bringing the price down to $459.99.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Plus uses a camera and light sensors to avoid obstacles and provide comprehensive cleaning. It allows you to go 120 days without emptying the collected dust, and offers room-specific settings and carpet detection so it can vacuum and mop in one run. You can even use the vacuum’s camera to make video calls and check in on any area of your home.

You can get this robot vacuum and mop on Amazon for $1,159.99.

This device has excellent suction power for carpet and hard floors. It also has a turbo-rotating mop system to remove tough stains. After completing the cleaning cycle, it returns to the station, empties the dustbin, washes the mop heads and dries them with hot air.

The Ecovacs Deebot Xi is available on Amazon for $1,549.99.

You can vacuum and mop in one cleaning cycle with this device. It is self-emptying and can contain debris for up to 120 days. It has sonic mopping technology and automatically senses carpet, so the mop will lift to avoid wetting carpets and resume when it reaches the hard floor again. Plus, boost mode will increase suction when the device detects carpet for deeper cleaning.

With an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5, this intelligent robot vacuum with mop is available on Amazon for $949.98.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.