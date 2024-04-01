The best pill organizers, the easiest way to never miss a dose

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you need help staying on top of taking multiple medications, adding a pill organizer to your life could be a real game-changer. Keeping an arsenal of pills in a cupboard out of sight makes them easy to overlook. Instead, organizing them in a case on your dresser will help you take them on schedule day after day.

A good pill case is essential for anyone who takes medication of varying doses, whether they have memory issues or not. One of these is also helpful for those who rely on a pill cutter or other tool to provide the correct dosage, since you can prepare the right amount ahead of time. Plus, having a pill organizer can keep your countertops free of clutter. They’re also great for travel.

We’ve rounded up some of the best pill organizers for various needs so anyone, regardless of how much or how little medication they take, can find their perfect fit.

What to Look For

Organization

The best pill organizer for you will likely depend on your needs and your organizational style. You can figure this out by asking yourself a few questions, like “How many pills do I need to take in a week?” and “Do I need to take pills just once a day, or multiple times a day?” This way, you can narrow it down between a basic seven-day organizer or something with a few more compartments.

Also consider if you need stickers or color-coding that will indicate which pills go where or tell you which time of day each pill is for. Some pill organizers offer additional features for convenience, such as the ability for every compartment to open at once. This way, you can fill them all at the same time.

Size

The size of your pill organizer’s compartments is also something you should consider when choosing the best pill organizer for you. Larger pills, capsules, or supplements, like fish oil or magnesium, will require more room than a small pill. Make sure each compartment will hold all the pills you need for any given serving or things could get disorganized pretty quickly!

Accessibility

Finally, you’ll want to keep your dexterity level in mind when choosing a pill organizer. For example, arthritic fingers might have a hard time popping open a tight lid, so if you live with that, an organizer that slides open could be a better choice.

Some pill organizers have Braille for those with low vision. Other helpful features include alarms or flashing lights so you have an audio or visual reminder to take your pills, or tactile elements that help with identification.

Frequently Asked Questions About Pill Organizers

How to Clean a Pill Organizer

Cleaning a pill organizer is easy and takes just a few minutes. You can either rinse yours under warm, soapy water or wipe it down with a damp cloth. If you need to clean debris from the corners or edges, dip a Q-tip in alcohol or water and use it to get in those crevices before rinsing it clean. The most important step is to let your pill organizer dry completely before you add more medication to it, so leave the tops open and let it sit on your countertop until all moisture is gone.

What’s the Best Way to Fill a Pill Organizer?

When filling your pill organizer, the main thing to keep in mind is that you don’t want to skip or repeat medications. We love this tip from Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center for how to fill a pill organizer safely and correctly: Go one medication at a time.

First, put all your medications on a clean countertop or table, along with your medication list, if you have one. Then, fill the pill organizer with the first medicine in the lineup, taking care to place it in the correct day and time compartments if you take it more than once a day. Place that bottle to the side, then move on to the next medication, and so on until all of your medicines have been distributed. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you have trouble with things like opening pill bottles or if you experience memory issues.

Our Recommendations for Best Pill Organizers

Best Overall Organizer: SE7EN Day Weekly Pill Organizer

$7 at Amazon

Made with BPA-free food-grade plastic, this pill organizer is our overall pick for a few reasons, including the price point, the size, and the design. It contains enough compartments to store medicine taken morning, noon, and night, and each day is color-coded for easy organization. Another design perk we love is that each day’s section is removable from the case, which makes it easy to take on overnight or weekend stays away from home. You can easily keep this with you if you need to take your midday medication while you’re out and about.

Pros:

Color-coded

Removable compartments

Relatively low price point

Cons:

Snap lids may be tough on arthritic fingers

Not the largest compartments

Best Budget Organizer: Equate Weekly Pill Planner and Organizer

$1 at Walmart

For a no-frills pill organizer that won’t break the bank, look no further than this option from Equate. Ringing up at under $1, this seven-day pill organizer is designed to hold your medication for a week. Each compartment is fitted with an easy-open lid, making it ideal for anyone with dexterity issues in their hands or wrists. The item holds 46 aspirin-sized pills or capsules.

Pros:

Very low price

Easy to open

Portable

Cons:

Single compartments are not ideal for anyone needing help organizing dosage multiple times a day

Best Pill Organizer for Multiple Doses per Day: Prozprotext Weekly Large Pill Planner

$13 at Walmart

If you need to take medication up to four times a day, you’ve got to have a pill organizer that makes it easy to keep all your dosages organized, and this one absolutely does the trick! Made of food-grade BPA-free plastic and featuring printed labels that are built to last, this pill organizer from Prozprotext is designed to hold medication for an entire week. You can set pills for morning, afternoon, and night and even have a daily backup if needed. Each compartment is large enough to hold 14 vitamins or 10 supplements and is made with an easy-snap design that’s easy on arthritic hands.

Pros:

Large compartments for vitamins and supplements

Sealed to protect pills from moisture

Four separate compartments for each day of the week

Cons:

Large overall size

Deep compartments may be hard to reach into

Best Pill Organizer for Arthritis: The Chiemot Store Wood Weekly Pill Organizer

$15 at Amazon

One of the few non-plastic items on this list is Chiemot’s wooden pill organizer, made with high-quality beech wood or bamboo. This pick is intended for anyone who has a lot of trouble opening lids, as it is made with an easy-twist design that requires zero pulling or straining to open and close. It’s reinforced with magnets to keep the lid closed and each compartment inside the organizer can hold around 20 small pills per section. While this option might not be great for those with kids around, it is extremely accessible.

Pros:

Free of plastic, BPAs, and PVC

Suitable for arthritic hands, fingers and wrists

Reinforced with magnets to help it click shut

Cons:

Very easy to open so it may not be suitable for homes with young children

Only one compartment per day

Compartments are not labeled by day

Best Large Pill Organizer: Pillsteer Store Large 7-Day Pill Organizer

$25 at Amazon

Large pills and supplements call for a large pill organizer, and this is one of the biggest on the market! Fitted with “AM” and “PM” slots in each of the seven compartments, this pill organizer can hold 27 fish oil supplements or 47 capsules for each day of the week. It’s color-coded and labeled to help you stay organized, and each compartment easily pops out for easy packing on the go.

Pros:

Large compartments

Color-coded and clearly labeled

Removable compartments

Cons:

AM/PM split compartments are not ideal for three or more medication dosages per day

Deep compartments

Best Aesthetic Pill Organizer: Boisbois Pill Cases Walnut Wood Pill Case

$53 to $72 at Etsy

If aesthetics are important to helping you destress your routine, you can find gorgeous pill cases like this wooden one from boisboisPillCases on Etsy. Handmade from solid walnut or cherry wood, this pill organizer separates medication for morning and night, and each compartment is stamped with numerals for each day of the week. The top slides open for easy access and the case is built to last. Because this is created by an artisan just for you, you can choose between three different depth options. You can even opt for custom engraving for a slight added fee.

Pros:

Handmade

Plastic-free and made of solid wood

Easy to open

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Fairly narrow compartments

Could be easy to mistake sections

Best Travel Pill Organizer: Jorpri Waterproof Emergency Medicine Container

$8 at Amazon

Whether you need to keep your medication contained and ready to take with you, or you just want convenient, travel-friendly storage, this pill organizer from Jorpri is top of the line. Airtight and waterproof, the portable pill organizer comes fitted with a key ring for easy carrying on the go. Each compartment is on the small side, but if you don’t have much medication this is a great product to consider. Simply screw sections onto one another and use only as many as you need.

Pros:

Small, measuring less than 7.5 inches

Airtight and waterproof

Made of durable stainless steel

Various design options, including one that is color-coded by day

Cons:

Very small compartments

One compartment per day

