Best Christmas garland 2020

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Throughout history, Christmas garlands have been handcrafted from the trimmed boughs of fresh trees, clusters of holly, paper and even popcorn. But nowadays, when most of us buy artificial and pre-made garlands, you might be wondering where to find the best Christmas garland for your home. The answer depends largely on how and where you want to decorate as well as your personal style preferences.

Holiday garlands can be bare or pre-decorated with lights, berries, pine cones or ornaments. They can be made from real or artificial greenery, glittery bunches of tinsel and other materials. Some are just long enough to cover the length of a fireplace mantel, while others can be draped over an entire door frame or banister.

Christmas Garland Tips

Before shopping, measure the space that you plan to decorate with the garland. Make sure to include room to let the garland hang or wrap around items such as posts or railings.

Once you find the best Christmas garland for your space and get it home, fluff out any flattened branches or greenery. If it has lights, test them before hanging up the garland.

After the holidays, store your garland in a Christmas tree bag or a large plastic bin where it can lay flat and not be crushed by other items. You want to keep the garland looking beautiful and festive for Christmases to come.

The Best Christmas Garlands

This collection includes lush greenery to dress your front door, sparkly metallic ropes to string around your tree and some unique alternatives, as well.

The National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Garland is 9 feet long and 10 inches wide. The artificial Crestwood spruce boughs are flocked and include silver bristle, cones, red berries, glitter and 50 white lights. You can choose to buy this garland with a cord that plugs in or in a cordless, battery-operated version.

$32.61 (was $49.99) at Amazon

For some sparkling nostalgia, Decora Silver Tinsel Garland is 33 feet long and available in five colors: gold, green, red, silver and mixed colors. The garland is soft and has a thickness of 3 inches.

$11.88 at Amazon

The Hykolity 9-foot Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Garland is ideal for hanging on the mantel or staircase. It is 10 inches thick and decorated with artificial pine cones and berries, along with 50 warm white lights. With an electrical plug at one end and a female connector at the other, you can easily string multiple lengths together.

$34.99 (was $39.99) at Amazon

The Valery Madelyn Pre-Lit 6 Feet Frozen Winter Silver White Christmas Garland offers a frosty blast of designer decor. It is adorned with muted white and silver shatterproof ball ornaments, leaves, frosted pine cones and snowflakes, as well as a set of 20 battery-operated lights.

$44.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon

Don’t worry about leaving the lights on with the C Appok Christmas Garland with Timer. At 9 feet in length and a hefty 10 inches thick, this garland has 50 LED lights that will turn on and off with a battery-operated timer.

$43.96 at Amazon

Sometimes less is more, and this is the case with the Turnmeon 6-Foot Christmas Garland with Berries, Pine Cones and Bristle Pine. The garland has a charming, homespun appeal with vine stem branches decorated with vivid red berries, pine cones and strategically-placed bristle pine.

$14.99 (was $25.39) at Amazon

The OasisCraft 9-foot Lighted Christmas Garland with Pine Cones is ideal for use indoors or outdoors. The abundant artificial greenery is studded with 50 battery-operated lights and a built-in timer. It includes real pine cones for a more authentic appearance.

$41.99 at Amazon

Deck the halls with the Best Choice Products 9-Foot Pre-Lit Cordless Artificial Christmas Garland, which boasts a bounty of vibrant artificial holly berries as well as pine cones and silver bristles. A set of 50 battery-operated LED lights provides added brightness.

$29.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon

The Juegoal 9-Foot Christmas Pre-lit Artificial Garland is an ample 10 inches wide with 180 individually-crafted branch tips. The battery-operated lights feature eight modes, such as Chasing, Twinkle and Slow Glow, to give you more festive lighting options.

$29.99 at Amazon

Trim your home for the holidays with a gorgeous garland that best suits your decorating style.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.