‘Equal justice requires it’: Ben Crump, Patrick Lyoya’s family call for officer to be fired, charged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Patrick Lyoya hosted a news conference Thursday. They called for the firing of the officer who shot and killed Patrick and want him to face charges.

The press conference came one day after the Grand Rapids Police Department released video footage of an officer shooting Patrick in the head.

During the press conference, Ben Crump and the Lyoya family were joined by attorney Ven Johnson and Breonna Taylor's mother.

“You see a police officer escalate a minor traffic stop into a deadly execution,” Crump said about the videos.

Crump said the officer should be fired and charged with Patrick's death.

“Based on what we see in that video, we believe that this officer should be terminated for engaging in unnecessary excessive use of deadly force,” Crump said.

Crump went on to say that "equal justice requires it."

“You cannot shoot an unarmed person just because they resist,” Crump said. “And you cannot shoot an unarmed person just because of the color of their skin.”

GRPD said the deadly shooting happened on Monday, April 4, after what police described as a lengthy struggle.

After a struggle over the officer’s taser that lasted approximately 90 seconds, the officer shot Lyoya once in the head.

Cell phone footage from a witness shows the officer shooting Lyoya in the head after telling him to let go of the taser.

Crump released a statement following the release of the videos.

“Patrick Lyoya immigrated to the United States from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to pursue the American Dream and provide a better and safer life for himself and his family. Instead, what found him was a fatal bullet to the back of the head, delivered by an officer of the Grand Rapids Police Department. The video clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive, and fatal use of force against an unarmed Black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life. It should be noted that Patrick never used violence against this officer even though the officer used violence against him in several instances for what was a misdemeanor traffic stop.



“We demand that the officer who killed Patrick not only be terminated for his use of excessive and fatal force, but be arrested and prosecuted for the violent killing of Patrick Lyoya.”

