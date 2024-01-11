Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day collection is so sweet

Bath & Body Works has launched their brand new Valentine’s Day collection and it is full of sweet goodies for yourself and loved ones. The collection includes new and returning fragrances in soaps, candles, fragrance mists and more, plus gift sets like this adorable “Love at First Slice” Strawberry Poundcake 3-piece set.

While the products are in stores and online, the items in stores may vary or sell out, so you’ll want to shop online if you can’t find that special scent you want at your local Bath & Body Works.

MORE: Bath & Body Works now has a rewards program for frequent buyers

Speaking of those scents, you’ll find some classics like Bubbly Rosé a cherry-themed fragranced dubbed Sweetheart Cherry and Dark Kiss, which has fragrance notes of raspberry, rose, bergamot, vanilla bean and plum musk.

Take a look at just some of the items you’ll find in the collection in-stores and online now:

$14.95 at Bath & Body Works

A brand new fragrance, Sweetheart Cherry has fragrance notes of cherry, pistachio and whipped vanilla. It’s available in fragrance mist, body cream, body wash and a single-wick candle, with prices ranging from $8.95 to $16.95 for the collection.

$14.95 at Bath & Body Works

This adorable Cherry Hearts Hand Soap Holder features cherries with red glitter and is made to hold one of Bath & Body Works’ foaming hand soaps.

You can pair the soap holder with any soap of your choosing, including one of their Valentine’s Day soaps, like Bubbly Rosé, Strawberry Pound Cake or Pink Lavender & Espresso.

$26.95 at Bath & Body Works

Not only is this Bubbly Rosé 3-Wick Candle so pretty that it’s a decoration all on its own, but it also has scent that is perfect for a romantic Valentine’s Day evening. With fragrance notes of sparkling rosé, blood orange and cranberry juice, Bath & Body Works says it smells like “a celebration of sweet and bubbly fun.”

$39.95 at Bath & Body Works

This gorgeous XOXO 3-Wick Candle Holder not only holds your favorite 3-wick candle, but would make quite the statement as a centerpiece on a table or as decoration on a shelf or fireplace mantle.

You can pair it with one of Bath & Body Works’ 3-wick Valentine’s Day candles like Strawberry Poundcake, Wildberry Jam Donut or Mahogany Vanilla.

$19.95 at Bath & Body Works

A gift for yourself or to use as a gift bag for a friend or loved one, this Furry Heart Cosmetic Bag is priced at $19.95 and holds makeup or can be used as a small purse.

$9.95 at Bath & Body Works

A great addition to a Galentine’s Day gift for friends, this Rose Vanilla Bath Fizzy is less than $10 and will turn a bubble bath into a relaxing oasis.

With fragrance notes of rose and vanilla, Bath & Body Works says the scent was created to “inspire all the love.”

$14.95 at Bath & Body Works

This adorable ‘Sending Love’ Wallflowers Fragrance Plug is an envelope with hearts spilling out. It lights up continuously, offering a soft nightlight type of glow 24/7.

You can pair the plug with any of Bath & Body Works’ Wallflower refills, including some perfect for Valentine’s Day like Luminous, Forever Red and Dahlia, which has fragrance notes of dahlia petals, pear and praline.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Bath & Body Works’ Valentine’s Day collection is so sweet originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <